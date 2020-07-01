Marion city leaders, advocates discuss addressing issues of racial tension

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Amidst community members expressing their concerns surrounding racism and not feeling safe in the community of Marion, advocates and city leaders are explaining how they’ll address any issues of racial tension.

“I try to avoid Marion at all costs,” Turay Morrow, a community member, said. “The first time I lived in Marion, a friend and I were harassed by police, so we moved out of there.”

“I feel awkward just going into gas stations,” Brandon Jackson, another community member, said. ” My biggest fear is interactions with a cop.”

These stories, for some, represent an everyday reality for people of color in living in and around Marion. Even as a person who’s not of color, Sophia Joseph, the co-lead for the Marion Alliance for Racial Equity, said she’s seen the racism there as well.

“One of the number one issues is being communicated time and time again is being pulled over while black it’s a big problem here to the point where people of color have made it clear they don’t feel comfortable even coming here,” Joseph said.

The Marion Police Department’s racial breakdown for traffic and city ordinance violations over the past five years show about 2,000, or 9.7%, of the people cited were Black. That’s more than double the percentage of people who live in Marion who are Black.

“It’s always hard to hear people critical of your community because you want to be proud of it, you want to trumpet all of its good points. At the same time, I want to commend the panel because if people don’t bring issues forward, we can’t have a conversation about it and figure out the areas where we need to improve,” Marion City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said. “We need to figure out what are we doing as a community that are creating those impressions.”

Pluckhahn said part of that is the police department taking a deeper look into their own data.

“We want to see if there is anything out there that might be creating some structural issues for us,” Pluckhahn said.

Both Pluckhahn and Joseph agreed that diversifying the community is also key.

“It takes people coming here from elsewhere and they aren’t going to always look like the people who have always been here,” Pluckhahn said.

“People most of the time don’t want to stay somewhere they don’t feel like they have a voice and are recognized, so as a community we have to start to look at those people and say how can we make them feel more welcome and I think it starts with policing,” Joseph said.

Joseph always said it takes community conversation. That’s the goal of an upcoming rally their group, Marion Alliance for Racial Equity, is putting on. They also plan to have a list of specific demands by Wednesday night.

The rally takes place on Monday, July 6 at 5:00 p.m. at the Marion Fire Station.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.