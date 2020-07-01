Local catering companies see a rise in events following reopenings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local catering companies are starting to see more business after months of canceling and postponing events due to COVID-19.

Dostal Catering in Cedar Rapids says this is usually its busiest time of year between weddings, business events, and graduations. Owner Jeff Mumm says they usually cater around 40 graduations every summer. This year, they’ve only done two.

Mumm said since March, the majority of his clients have postponed their events, and his company has taken a severe hit.

A Touch of Class is a venue and catering company in Cedar Rapids. Owner Jennifer Howell says people are just starting to schedule events again.

“We had our first wedding June 13th, we had our second wedding this past Friday. We feel like we’re getting a little bit back on track,” says Howell.

Howell said they’ve added extra safety measures to protect guests and staff. Those measures include guests not serving themselves at buffets to limit the spread of germs and requiring staff to wear masks and gloves.

Both companies say looking forward to August when their calendars start to get back to normal.

