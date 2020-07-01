Advertisement

Local catering companies see a rise in events following reopenings

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local catering companies are starting to see more business after months of canceling and postponing events due to COVID-19.

Dostal Catering in Cedar Rapids says this is usually its busiest time of year between weddings, business events, and graduations. Owner Jeff Mumm says they usually cater around 40 graduations every summer. This year, they’ve only done two.

Mumm said since March, the majority of his clients have postponed their events, and his company has taken a severe hit.

A Touch of Class is a venue and catering company in Cedar Rapids. Owner Jennifer Howell says people are just starting to schedule events again.

“We had our first wedding June 13th, we had our second wedding this past Friday. We feel like we’re getting a little bit back on track,” says Howell.

Howell said they’ve added extra safety measures to protect guests and staff. Those measures include guests not serving themselves at buffets to limit the spread of germs and requiring staff to wear masks and gloves.

Both companies say looking forward to August when their calendars start to get back to normal.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pinpointing where someone contracts the virus isn’t easy, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Health officials said a lot of those people testing positive are young socially active young adults but pinpointing exactly where each person contracted the virus isn’t easy.

Local

Cedar Rapids food pantry provides special 4th of July-themed foods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A food pantry in Cedar Rapids handed out meals fit for a 4th of July celebration on Tuesday.

News

Determining the origin of a COVID-19 infection difficult, health experts say

Updated: 3 hours ago
Determining what the pin the increase in COVID-19 cases on is difficult, according to public health officials.

News

Gov. Reynolds defends makeup of her economic advisory board

Updated: 3 hours ago
The governor defended the number of donors on her economic advisory board on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Catering companies dealing with the effects of the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Catering and event companies in the Cedar Rapids area are gradually seeing a return to closer-to-normal business during the pandemic.

News

Firefighters open up hydrant for water fun

Updated: 3 hours ago
Firefighters opened up a fire hydrant for water fun at Cherry Hill Park in Cedar Rapids.

News

Iowa City Schools will require facial coverings for students, staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
Among other steps the Iowa City Community School District is planning for the resumption of learning this fall is a requirement to wear masks or face shields.

Local

Chief deputy for Linn County Sheriff’s Office retiring after 38-year career

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
After 38 years on the job in Linn County, where every day can be different, a chief deputy is retiring.

Iowa

Data: Blacks more likely to face force by Iowa state police

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated press
State statistics show that Black residents in Iowa are far more likely than whites to face the use of force from officers working for the state police agency.

Iowa

Police: 2nd arrest made in weekend shooting of Keokuk man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Detectives have made a second arrest in the weekend fatal shooting of a Keokuk man whose body was found on a road, police said Tuesday.