Linn County Sheriff’s Office appoints new Chief Deputy

Colonel Douglas Riniker has been appointed as the new Chief Deputy of the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Colonel Douglas Riniker has been appointed as the new Chief Deputy of the Linn County Sheriff's Office.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced the appointment of Douglas A. Riniker as Sheriff Brian Gardner’s new Chief Deputy effective July 1.

Colonel Riniker will be replacing Colonel John Steulke, who retired on June 30th after 38 years with the Sheriff’s Office.

Riniker has been an employee with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office since February 22, 1995. He began as a deputy in the Linn County Correctional Center before transferring to the Patrol Division in 2001. He was then promoted to sergeant and served as a supervisor at the Linn County Correctional Center.

In 2009, Sheriff Gardner appointed Riniker as one of his second deputies with the rank of Major. Riniker was responsible for the Finance Divison and oversaw the Civil Division.

