Linn County officials: ‘Wear a mask’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Linn County are recommending that persons and businesses continue to take precautions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a briefing on Wednesday.

While unable to implement any new requirements, government, medical, and public health officials strongly recommended that individuals in the county continue to practice social distancing of at least six feet, wear of cloth masks or face shields, and conduct frequent hand-washing for at least 20 seconds.

“What is being asked of you today is the most minimal and the least invasive of sacrifices: to wear a mask or a face shield when you are in public, at work, or in close proximity to someone else,” Ben Rogers, Linn County supervisor, said. “By doing this, and practicing social distancing, we can begin to slow the spread down. But this will take all of us, collectively, unified, towards a common goal of reducing the spread.”

Rogers said that the goal of reducing the spread of COVID-19 will not work if only some of the community buys into it.

“Masks are a demonstration that you care about the health, safety, and well-being of the people around you,” Rogers said. “Not wearing a mask is a demonstration that you care little about the health, safety, and well-being of those around you, because wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways of reducing the spread.”

People are also discouraged from attending large gatherings, or other social spaces like bars and backyard gatherings, according to Heather Meador, of Linn County Public Health.

“COVID-19 is still here and it’s still spreading in our community,” Meador said. “The increase in cases that has been reported is linked to community spread.”

Meador said that the reopening process for people’s work and businesses may have given people a false sense of security, but that vigilance is still required.

“This marathon has not come to an end,” Meador said. “We need to put some of our wants and desires aside to protect our families and our community.”

Dr. Tony Myers, vice president of medical affairs at Mercy Medical Center, said that hospital capacity at his facility and UnityPoint-St. Luke’s are currently well below the levels they saw during the worst surge in cases earlier in the year. Both hospitals have reduced extra intensive care unit capacity which was put into place toward the beginning of the pandemic, but ICU beds available are still around double compared to a normal time.

Myers pointed out, however, that there is a notable lag time following an increase in cases before an increase in patients seeking treatment in a hospital.

“Even though the hospitals are in a really good position right now, once there’s a surge in the community, and we’ve seen this across the country, is there’s two to four weeks before we start to see an impact on the hospitalizations,” Myers said. “What we’re seeing now is younger people, but eventually the people that are at most risk, the older people and people with medical conditions, will get exposed if the community continues to surge.”

Hospitals are very safe to come to if you do not have COVID-19, according to Myers. He encouraged people needing treatment, especially emergency care for conditions like a heart attack or stroke, to not hesitate to do so out of fear of the virus.

Myers said that both hospitals in Cedar Rapids have access to remdesivir and convalescent plasma as treatment options, which can lead to improved outcomes for COVID-19 patients.

