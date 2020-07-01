Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA-BODY BAGS

Grim gift adds 500 body bags to Iowa's coronavirus stockpile

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s executive branch is getting a grim gift from a company that has long made uniforms for meatpacking workers: a free supply of 500 body bags. Dickson Industries is donating the body bags as the state prepares for a worst-case scenario in which the coronavirus or another health emergency would overwhelm hospitals and medical examiners. The Des Moines-based company makes garments and products for the food processing, medical and other industries, including coats and insulated jackets for meatpacking workers. A state spokesman says the body bags will be kept in a state stockpile, just like 500 ventilators the state is purchasing.

Dubuque officials: IBM client center to close by end of year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The IBM Client Innovation Center in Dubuque will close within four months, the big tech company said Wednesday, taking nearly 350 jobs with it. Word of the closure first came from Greater Dubuque Development Corp. CEO Rick Dickinson, who told the Telegraph Herald that an IBM official called his office Wednesday morning to inform him that the facility will close by November. IBM spokesman Fred McNeese confirmed that later Wednesday, saying the company will consolidate the Dubuque tech support and outsourcing center with its center in Columbia, Missouri. McNeese says most employees in Dubuque will be given the opportunity to relocate to the Columbia facility or take a severance package.

Vandals damage dozens of gravestones at Waterloo cemetery

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree. Up to 50 gravestones were toppled or moved at Elmwood Cemetery sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Cemetery manager Joe Fox told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that damage ranged from huge markers to a small headstone for a 2-month-old baby named Allen dating from the 1800s. Waterloo police photographed the damage and collected evidence but had made no arrests as of Tuesday night.

Business leaders say area's economy improving with reopening

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Wednesday suggests the economy has begun to recover as businesses reopened in the past month in nine Midwest and Plains states. But Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the region's economy remains weaker than before the coronavirus outbreak began. And business leaders expect the economy to continue improving over the next six months. The region's overall index jumped into positive territory at 50.3 in June from May's 43.5. Any score above 50 suggests growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Judge halts Iowa's new 24-hour waiting period for abortion

An Iowa judge has issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, a day before the measure was set to become law. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill on Monday, but the order issued by state court Judge Mitchell Turner prevents it from becoming law until a court can determine whether it’s constitutional. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed a lawsuit last week challenging the law claiming that it violates the due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion, much like a 72-hour waiting period law the Iowa Supreme Court struck down in 2018.

Protester hit by Iowa governor's SUV sure it was intentional

ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — An SUV carrying Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hit a Black Lives Matter protester who was trying to block her vehicle as she was leaving an event in northern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that the SUV hit the protester, who was among about two dozen Black Lives Matter protesters who had traveled 90 miles from Des Moines to Ackley. Members of the group weren’t allowed into the Tuesday event at Family Traditions Meat, a small processor. They gathered to block the governor’s car. Jaylen Cavil told the Des Moines Register that he wasn’t hurt but was shocked. Cavil says, “I 100% think they intentionally hit me.” The state patrol blamed the protester for making contact with the vehicle.