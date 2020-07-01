Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ABORTION-IOWA

Judge halts Iowa's new 24-hour waiting period for abortion

An Iowa judge has issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, a day before the measure was set to become law. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill on Monday, but the order issued by state court Judge Mitchell Turner prevents it from becoming law until a court can determine whether it’s constitutional. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed a lawsuit last week challenging the law claiming that it violates the due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion, much like a 72-hour waiting period law the Iowa Supreme Court struck down in 2018.

AP-US-PROTESTER-HIT-GOVERNOR'S-CAR

Protester hit by Iowa governor's SUV sure it was intentional

ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — An SUV carrying Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hit a Black Lives Matter protester who was trying to block her vehicle as she was leaving an event in northern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that the SUV hit the protester, who was among about two dozen Black Lives Matter protesters who had traveled 90 miles from Des Moines to Ackley. Members of the group weren’t allowed into the Tuesday event at Family Traditions Meat, a small processor. They gathered to block the governor’s car. Jaylen Cavil told the Des Moines Register that he wasn’t hurt but was shocked. Cavil says, “I 100% think they intentionally hit me.” The state patrol blamed the protester for making contact with the vehicle.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IOWA-POLICE

Data: Blacks more likely to face force by Iowa state police

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — State statistics show that Black residents in Iowa are far more likely than whites to face the use of force from officers working for the state police agency. Blacks make up about 4% of Iowa’s 3.2 million residents. But data show they accounted for 24% of those who had force used against them by officers with the Iowa Department of Public Safety in 2018 and 2019. Blacks accounted for a similar percentage of those who were visibly injured or complained of being injured during those interactions. The disparities are found in reports covering 2018 and 2019 on force used by officers with state police agencies.

BALLOT CORRECTION BILL-IOWA

Iowa governor signs bill limiting use of voter database

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that will deny county officials the ability to use a voter database to confirm missing or incorrect information on absentee ballot requests. The measure was part of a massive budget bill. Reynolds had the option of using the line-item veto but she did not. She signed the bill Tuesday, allowing the measure to become law. It requires county election officials to call, email or mail a letter to voters who make a mistake or leave information off an absentee ballot request form. County election officials opposed it. Democrats labeled it voter suppression.

CITIZENSHIP AGENCY WOES

Drive-up US citizenship eases backlog, but new threat looms

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. has resumed swearing in new citizens, but the traditional oath ceremonies aren't the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people are participating in drive-up ceremonies intended to preserve social distancing. Now a budget crisis at the citizenship agency is threatening to stall ceremonies again. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has warned that it might be forced to place nearly three-quarters of its workforce on furlough next month, severely curtailing operations. Tens of thousands of people could be left waiting to becoming citizens — and potentially new voters ahead of November's elections.

IOWA POLICE CHIEF SUSPENDED

Iowa police chief suspended for comment targeting protesters

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa police chief has been suspended and will go without pay for two weeks for posting a comment on social media that targeted protesters in Des Moines. Television station KTIV reports that Sioux Rapids City Council met Monday night and voted unanimously to suspend Police Chief Tim Porter for two weeks without pay. The move came after Porter commented on a video posted June 21 to Facebook showing a truck driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines. Porter’s comment in all caps said, “hit the gas and hang on over the road bumps.” Porter later apologized and said he had meant the comment for a different post