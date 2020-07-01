Advertisement

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Human remains have been found in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command agents returned to “an area of interest” near the Leon River, CID Chief of Public Affairs Chris Grey said in a statement Tuesday.

“After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist,” he said.

“Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.

“No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time.”

A resident who smelled an unusual odor in the area Tuesday called the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, which found the remains in a shallow grave near where Texas Equusearch volunteers scoured the river earlier as part of their effort to find Guillen, who disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

“The search is over,” the group’s founder, Tim Miller, told KWTX as he left to head for the scene.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Anguish and anger of missing soldier’s mother inspired California artist

(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)
(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)(Courtesy photo)

The anguish and anger of the mother of the missing soldier, Gloria Guillen, as she spoke at a news conference on June 23, inspired a California artist to create images of Vanessa to share on social media.

“Hearing her mom speak at that press conference tore me apart. I just had my baby and as a mother, I just clicked with her,” said Cherine Mendoza, who lives in the Los Angeles area.

Mendoza used to paint pictures of such historical figures as Frida, Yalitza, and Selena, but since hearing Vanessa’s story she says she feels called, as a mother and a Latina, to create art that can inform others on what is happening in the world today.

“I needed to do this,” she said.

“I am not an activist, I’m not out there, I have kids so I have to connect my artwork with what is going on,” Mendoza said.

“They need to hear us roar and that we are with her (Gloria) and someone like me who doesn’t know her I feel her pain and I am going to try to contribute in any way that I can,” Mendoza said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group via KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Linn County Sheriff’s Office appoints new Chief Deputy

Updated: moments ago
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced the appointment of Douglas A. Riniker as Sheriff Brian Gardner’s new Chief Deputy effective July 1.

Iowa

Police investigating after vandals damage dozens of gravestones at Waterloo cemetery

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree.

Iowa

IBM leaving Dubuque, moving jobs to Columbia, Missouri

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
IBM confirmed it is consolidating its Dubuque operations and moving most of the jobs to its office in Columbia, Missouri effective in November.

National News

UK extends immigration rights for 3 million eligible Hong Kongers

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Following the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK governmentwill honor its promise "for those with British National Overseas status to enter the UK."

Iowa

COVID-19 cases now more than 29,000 in Iowa

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The state is reporting 349 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths related to the virus over the last 24 hours.

Latest News

News

Veteran in Iowa repairs worn American flags

Updated: 2 hours ago
An 88-year-old Iowa veteran has been repairing old flags for the last 16 years.

News

Iowans traveling to New York will have to quarantine for two weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Andrew Cuomo added Iowa and seven other states to the quarantine requirement, following spikes in cases across the country.

News

Jerime Mitchell’s attorney reacts to the firing of officer who shot Mitchell

Updated: 4 hours ago
The lawyer for a man shot by a former Cedar Rapids Police officer during a traffic stop altercation said he believes there may have been a cover-up.

Iowa

Cold, wet spring leads to delay in sweet corn season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Despite being a big Fourth of July tradition, sweet corn will not be available at the Fincel's Sweet Corn stands until after the celebrations.

News

District court grants temporary injunction on Iowa abortion law

Updated: 6 hours ago
A district court judge in Iowa has granted a temporary injunction against the implementation of a controversial wait period before a woman can receive an abortion.

News

Woman injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police say shooting left a woman hurt early Wednesday morning.