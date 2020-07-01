Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s executive branch is getting a grim gift from a company that has long made uniforms for meatpacking workers: a free supply of 500 body bags. Dickson Industries is donating the body bags as the state prepares for a worst-case scenario in which the coronavirus or another health emergency would overwhelm hospitals and medical examiners. The Des Moines-based company makes garments and products for the food processing, medical and other industries, including coats and insulated jackets for meatpacking workers. A state spokesman says the body bags will be kept in a state stockpile, just like 500 ventilators the state is purchasing.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Dubuque say they've been informed that the IBM Client Innovation Center will close within four months, taking nearly 350 jobs with it. Greater Dubuque Development Corp. CEO Rick Dickinson tells the Telegraph Herald that an IBM official called his office Wednesday morning to inform him that the IBM facility will close by November. Dickinson says employees in Dubuque would have the opportunity to relocate to an IBM facility in Columbia, Missouri. IBM Dubuque site manager IBM opened the facility shortly after announcing plans to do so in 2009. It employed 1,300 by September 2011, but that number has regularly declined since, to its current 344 employees.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree. Up to 50 gravestones were toppled or moved at Elmwood Cemetery sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Cemetery manager Joe Fox told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that damage ranged from huge markers to a small headstone for a 2-month-old baby named Allen dating from the 1800s. Waterloo police photographed the damage and collected evidence but had made no arrests as of Tuesday night.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Wednesday suggests the economy has begun to recover as businesses reopened in the past month in nine Midwest and Plains states. But Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the region's economy remains weaker than before the coronavirus outbreak began. And business leaders expect the economy to continue improving over the next six months. The region's overall index jumped into positive territory at 50.3 in June from May's 43.5. Any score above 50 suggests growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.