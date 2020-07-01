Four Iowa cities make the list of best places to live after the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Business Insider put together a list of the top 30 cities to move to after the coronavirus pandemic. Among them are four Iowa cities.

Iowa City (23), Dubuque (16), Cedar Rapids (11), Des Moines (8) and Ames (6) all made the cut. The number one city was Springfield, Illinois.

This list came in response to a Harris Poll survey that found that one-third of Americans said they were thinking about moving out of densely populated cities, and a Gallup poll that showed some people are considering working remotely even after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

To make the list, Business Insider said it used nine economic, educational and demographic metrics from government data sources and academic research that people may consider when moving.

Those nine metrics include: pre-coronavirus unemployment rate, ability to work from home, population density, housing affordability, monthly household costs, cost of living, weekly two-way work commute, total elementary and secondary-school spending per student, and share of residents age 25 and over whom have at least a bachelor’s degree.

See the full list with a breakdown of why each city was chosen on Business Insider’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.