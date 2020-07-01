Field of Dreams game on schedule, but with new matchup

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - If you build it, they will come, but the “they” has been changed, according to reports.

The planned Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams on August 13 will now feature the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox, a source tells KCRG-TV9. The Cardinals replace the originally-planned New York Yankees.

The change was made in the context of greater changes to a significantly truncated Major League season for 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinals are closer to the game site and may have fewer travel restrictions to deal with, and the new 60-game schedule features no matchups between the White Sox and the Yankees this year due to regionally-based restructurings.

In a statement to TV9 on June 24, MLB said “To date, there has been no change in the status of the event, and we hope to have the option to play. Construction is continuing, and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the site. Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand.”

