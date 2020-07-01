COVID-19 cases now more than 29,000 in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 349 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths related to the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. on July 1, the state’s data shows a total of 717 COVID-19 deaths and 29,290 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

That’s with a total of 308,658 people tested, which is a change of 4,886 from this time yesterday.

The state also reports 412 people have recovered, for a total of 23,447 recoveries in the state since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced changes to how the state reports recoveries. The state now counts all people as recovered 28 days after a positive test, unless they are notified about a hospitalization. Gov. Reynolds said the change occurred because the state was having a hard time hearing back from patients 10 days after a positive test. The recovery rate will increase significantly because of this change.

There are currently 149 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 29 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 37 of them are in the ICU, and 21 of them are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.