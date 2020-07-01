Advertisement

Cold, wet spring leads to delay in sweet corn season

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Farmers at Fincel’s Sweet Corn are hard at work.

Craig Fincel, farm manager, said they start every morning at around 5 a.m.

“We teach our employees to hand pick our sweet corn, and they learn how to tell the difference between a first ear and a second ear down below, where the first ear tastes much better and the second ear could be bland and not as good,” he said.

Even though sweet corn season should be right around the corner, this year it is still a few blocks away.

“The fields were planted probably a week earlier than we normally do but everything slowed down once we got those frosty nights and the cold days, too much rain,” Fincel said. ”It is a big buildup and a big anticipation for the sweet corn to come out, for the early July and the grill-outs, the family parties.”

He said that, because of this, their sweet corn will not be available at their stands in time for Fourth of July celebrations. Instead, he expects them to be ready closer to July 12th.

Currently, they have a stand located at the old Shopko parking lot, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Thursday they will open their second location, stationed at Blain’s Farm & Fleet every day from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you do plan on visiting their stands, they are recommending you follow safety guidelines.

”If anybody is sick, we ask that you do not come to the stand,” Fincel said. “We will not allow any employees to come out and work on our farm if they have a fever or not feeling well.”

They are also asking customers to wash their hands before touching any of the products.

