Climate review for June 2020, preview of July 2020
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - June 2020 was a warm, wet month. A sizeable amount of the month’s rain fell in just a couple of rain events, including when Tropical Depression Cristobal came through. Two-thirds of Cedar Rapids’ rain for the month fell on two days.
Cedar Rapids
- Warmest high: 92° on the 8th
- Coldest low: 52° on the 12th
- Average high: 81.7°, 1.4° above normal
- Average low: 61.1°, 2.3° above normal
- Average temperature: 71.4°, 1.8° above normal
- Rainfall: 6.04″, 1.12″ above normal
Dubuque
- Warmest high: 90° on the 2nd
- Coldest low: 51° on the 14th
- Average high: 80.9°, 2.4° above normal
- Average low: 60.7°, 2.6° above normal
- Average temperature: 70.8°, 2.5° above normal
- Rainfall: 5.09″, 0.69″ above normal
Iowa City
- Warmest high: 91° on the 2nd
- Coldest low: 54° on the 11th and 12th
- Average high: 83.0°, 1.4° above normal
- Average low: 62.6°, 1.3° above normal
- Average temperature: 72.8°, 1.3° above normal
- Rainfall: 5.27″, 0.66″ above normal
Waterloo
- Warmest high: 96° on the 2nd
- Coldest low: 53° on the 12th
- Average high: 84.7°, 3.5° above normal
- Average low: 63.5°, 4.6° above normal
- Average temperature: 74.1°, 4.1° above normal
- Rainfall: 9.34″, 4.36″ above normal (5th-highest on record for June)
July outlook
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting higher-than-even chances of July’s average temperature to be warmer than normal. The signal for precipitation isn’t as clear, and so they’re forecasting equal chances of rainfall to be above, near, or below normal.
