Advertisement

Climate review for June 2020, preview of July 2020

The sun rises near Walford, Iowa.
The sun rises near Walford, Iowa.(Lana Wheeler)
By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - June 2020 was a warm, wet month. A sizeable amount of the month’s rain fell in just a couple of rain events, including when Tropical Depression Cristobal came through. Two-thirds of Cedar Rapids’ rain for the month fell on two days.

Cedar Rapids

  • Warmest high: 92° on the 8th
  • Coldest low: 52° on the 12th
  • Average high: 81.7°, 1.4° above normal
  • Average low: 61.1°, 2.3° above normal
  • Average temperature: 71.4°, 1.8° above normal
  • Rainfall: 6.04″, 1.12″ above normal

Dubuque

  • Warmest high: 90° on the 2nd
  • Coldest low: 51° on the 14th
  • Average high: 80.9°, 2.4° above normal
  • Average low: 60.7°, 2.6° above normal
  • Average temperature: 70.8°, 2.5° above normal
  • Rainfall: 5.09″, 0.69″ above normal

Iowa City

  • Warmest high: 91° on the 2nd
  • Coldest low: 54° on the 11th and 12th
  • Average high: 83.0°, 1.4° above normal
  • Average low: 62.6°, 1.3° above normal
  • Average temperature: 72.8°, 1.3° above normal
  • Rainfall: 5.27″, 0.66″ above normal

Waterloo

  • Warmest high: 96° on the 2nd
  • Coldest low: 53° on the 12th
  • Average high: 84.7°, 3.5° above normal
  • Average low: 63.5°, 4.6° above normal
  • Average temperature: 74.1°, 4.1° above normal
  • Rainfall: 9.34″, 4.36″ above normal (5th-highest on record for June)
Average high temperature in Iowa in June 2020.
Average high temperature in Iowa in June 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)
Average low temperature in Iowa in June 2020.
Average low temperature in Iowa in June 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)
Rainfall in Iowa in June 2020.
Rainfall in Iowa in June 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)

July outlook

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting higher-than-even chances of July’s average temperature to be warmer than normal. The signal for precipitation isn’t as clear, and so they’re forecasting equal chances of rainfall to be above, near, or below normal.

Temperature outlook for July 2020.
Temperature outlook for July 2020.(Climate Prediction Center)
Precipitation outlook for July 2020.
Precipitation outlook for July 2020.(Climate Prediction Center)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

One more afternoon of isolated rain before a dry stretch

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
A few isolated showers and storms may pop up again this afternoon into the evening.

Forecast

Storms stay isolated today, very humid

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another humid day. A few storms may flare up as well.

Forecast

Showers and storms chances remain with us into Wednesday.

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Water Cooler

June’s rainfall has had portion problems

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
As we see so often in Iowa, rainfall doesn’t fall uniformly.

Latest News

Forecast

Most are dry this afternoon, somewhat higher rain chance comes Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Yet again, there's a chance of storms - but most of us won't get them.

Forecast

Scattered storms mainly south today

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another humid day with a chance of storms.

Forecast

More heat, humidity, and scattered storm chances ahead.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Water Cooler

Humid or not? Checking in on 2020’s dew points so far

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Dew points have risen back into the 70s, which means the air has a tropical feel to it.

Forecast

Humid weather brings chances of scattered storms

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
The humid weather hangs on for a while as dew points stay near or above 70 - that's air you can wear.

Forecast

Very humid today, isolated storms possible

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot day with highs around 90.