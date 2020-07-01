Climate review for June 2020, preview of July 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - June 2020 was a warm, wet month. A sizeable amount of the month’s rain fell in just a couple of rain events, including when Tropical Depression Cristobal came through. Two-thirds of Cedar Rapids’ rain for the month fell on two days.

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 92° on the 8th

Coldest low: 52° on the 12th

Average high: 81.7°, 1.4° above normal

Average low: 61.1°, 2.3° above normal

Average temperature: 71.4°, 1.8° above normal

Rainfall: 6.04″, 1.12″ above normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 90° on the 2nd

Coldest low: 51° on the 14th

Average high: 80.9°, 2.4° above normal

Average low: 60.7°, 2.6° above normal

Average temperature: 70.8°, 2.5° above normal

Rainfall: 5.09″, 0.69″ above normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 91° on the 2nd

Coldest low: 54° on the 11th and 12th

Average high: 83.0°, 1.4° above normal

Average low: 62.6°, 1.3° above normal

Average temperature: 72.8°, 1.3° above normal

Rainfall: 5.27″, 0.66″ above normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 96° on the 2nd

Coldest low: 53° on the 12th

Average high: 84.7°, 3.5° above normal

Average low: 63.5°, 4.6° above normal

Average temperature: 74.1°, 4.1° above normal

Rainfall: 9.34″, 4.36″ above normal (5th-highest on record for June)

Average high temperature in Iowa in June 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Average low temperature in Iowa in June 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Rainfall in Iowa in June 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

July outlook

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting higher-than-even chances of July’s average temperature to be warmer than normal. The signal for precipitation isn’t as clear, and so they’re forecasting equal chances of rainfall to be above, near, or below normal.

Temperature outlook for July 2020. (Climate Prediction Center)

Precipitation outlook for July 2020. (Climate Prediction Center)

