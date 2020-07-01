Advertisement

Chief deputy for Linn County Sheriff’s Office retiring after 38-year career

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After 38 years on the job in Linn County, where every day can be different, a chief deputy is retiring.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement celebration for Col. John Stuelke on Tuesday. He started his career in law enforcement with Marion Police when he was 18 and still in high school. Two years later, he started with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. 

Over the years, he worked the jail, patrol, and became one of the office’s first K-9 units before his promotion to chief deputy in 2009.

“You think when you start a career that it’s gonna last forever but it’s just been in a blink of an eye that 38 years have passed by,” Stuelke said. “I’m comfortable walking away and knowing that it will continue to be a well run and respected agency throughout the state.”

Stuelke said he was inspired to become an officer after his love for law enforcement as a child and watching the television show Adam-12. 

Sheriff Brian Gardner said he’ll name Stuelke’s replacement as chief deputy at a later date.

