Cedar Rapids Nordstrom facility closes temporarily after COVID-19 case

The exterior of the Nordstrom Direct fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)
The exterior of the Nordstrom Direct fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large Cedar Rapids employer closed temporarily on Wednesday following an employee being diagnosed with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Nordstrom Direct’s fulfillment center was planning on implementing an enhanced cleaning procedure following the positive test for COVID-19 from one employee. The facility plans to reopen with normal shifts on Thursday morning.

The company said the employee had not been at work since June 26. They said they will be contacting other workers who may have had exposure to the virus.

The company has followed similar procedures in the past when an employee tested positive for the disease.

