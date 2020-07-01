Cedar Rapids food pantry provides special 4th of July-themed foods

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A food pantry in Cedar Rapids handed out meals fit for a 4th of July celebration on Tuesday.

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, which operates out of Westminster Presbyterian Church on 3rd Avenue SE, gave people in need things like hot dogs, buns, and baked beans. While the goal is to make sure people in need can properly celebrate Independence Day, organizers said this is an important outreach while people are struggling financially.

The pantry says it’s now serving between 180 and 200 people per week.

