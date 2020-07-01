Cedar Falls shuts down rec centers after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Falls has shut down two of its recreation facilities after workers were diagnosed with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center and Falls Aquatic Center are both closed until further notice, according to city officials. Each had one employee test positive for COVID-19.

The facilities will undergo a deep cleaning. A reopening date has not been announced.

