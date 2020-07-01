Arrests made at state capitol during Black Lives Matter protest

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Law enforcement officers began arresting demonstrators on the state capitol grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

According to television station KCCI, at least several of the demonstrators were arrested and led away in a police van. Iowa State Patrol and Des Moines Police officers participated in the arrests.

The arrests began around 1:30 p.m.

