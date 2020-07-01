Advertisement

An Iowa veteran has been repairing worn American flags for 16 years

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTIC, Iowa (CNN) - An 88-year-old veteran has been repairing old flags for the last 16 years.

Atlantic, Iowa has a flag drop bin in front of the American Legion Memorial building called the armory.

Bob Boots was asked to empty the bin, but he noticed that some of the worn flags could easily be repaired and put back into service.

So Boots started doing that in 2004.

Since then, he’s repaired more than 11,000 flags.

