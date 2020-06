CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Xavier split a doubleheader on Monday night.

The Bobcats jumped out to an early lead in Game 1 and never looked back winning, 11-1. Xavier responded in the nightcap with a 9-3 victory.

Western Dubuque is now 7-3 overall and Xavier is 5-7.

