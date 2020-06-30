Advertisement

Walmart removes ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise from website

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is no longer selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

The retail giant removed the products after receiving backlash for t-shirts that featured variations of the “Black Lives Matter” slogan.

The company didn’t remove several other variations including “Irish Lives Matter,” “Blue Lives Matter” and “Homeless Lives Matter.”

Walmart said the products are being offered by third-party sellers.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nearly $800 million in grants awarded to airports across the country

Updated: seconds ago
The Trump administration will award nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Marshall Islands.

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: moments ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

National News

Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.

National

Rep. Castor: Dem climate plan will solve climate crisis

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., chairwoman of the climate panel, called the Democratic plan a "transformative road map for solving the climate crisis."

National

Walmart no longer selling All Lives Matter merchandise

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Walmart is no longer offering All Lives Matter merchandise online

Latest News

National News

Democrats call WH briefing on Russian bounties inadequate

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.

News

Fincel’s Sweet Corn to open stand at Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Dubuque on July 2

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Fincel’s Sweet Corn announced it’s opening a stand at Blain’s Farm & Fleet starting on July 2.

National News

Pediatrics group strongly encourages return of in-person school

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Wright
Citing academic and social concerns, the American Academy of Pediatrics encouraged schools to have the goal of “having students physically present in school” despite the rising tide of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

News

Gov. Reynolds signs legislation to lower taxes on renewable fuels

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday signed legislation to lower the cost of E-15 and higher blends of renewable fuels in Iowa by changing how the state taxes higher-blend biofuels.

Coronavirus

Trader Joe’s shopper rants on camera after being told to wear a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
Video from a Trader Joe’s in California shows a shopper throwing a tantrum after she was told to wear a face covering inside the store.