State Patrol investigating following report vehicle carrying Gov. Reynolds hit a protester

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State law enforcement officials are investigating a report of an incident involving Gov. Kim Reynolds’ vehicle and a protester in Ackley on Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol issued a statement saying that it was aware of an incident, which The Des Moines Register reported involved the sport utility vehicle that was carrying Reynolds hitting Jaylen Cavil, an organizer for Des Moines Black Lives Matter. The incident took place while Reynolds was attempting to leave an event she held in Ackley.

A Twitter account apparently belonging to Cavil claimed that the collision was “intentional.” The statement from the State Patrol claims that “the demonstrator intentionally stepped in front of the moving vehicle,” citing local law enforcement sources.

I’m physically okay. Just still shocked & trying to process the fact that the governor’s car intentionally hit me today. — Jaylen (@jaylencavil) June 30, 2020

Deputies said that there were no injuries in the incident.

The Register reported that the governor’s office declined to comment.

