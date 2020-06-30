Solon sweeps Marion in doubleheader

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Solon ended its three-game losing streak sweeping a doubleheader against Marion on Monday night.

The Spartans won the opening game, 9-1. The second game was a different story, however. Solon jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but Marion eventually tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, 7-7, after a two-run single by Brady Johnson. Solon responded in the top of the seventh with an RBI single from Cael O’Neill. The Spartans went on to win, 9-7.

Solon improved to 7-4, while Marion falls to 1-7 overall.

