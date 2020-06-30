Sioux Rapids police chief suspended for comment targeting protesters

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa police chief has been suspended and will go without pay for two weeks for posting a comment on social media that targeted protesters in Des Moines.

Television station KTIV reports that Sioux Rapids City Council met Monday night and voted unanimously to suspend Police Chief Tim Porter for two weeks without pay.

The move came after Porter commented on a video posted June 21 to Facebook showing a truck driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines. Porter’s comment in all caps said, “hit the gas and hang on over the road bumps.”

Porter later apologized and said he had meant the comment for a different post

