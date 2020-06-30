Advertisement

Showers and storms chances remain with us into Wednesday.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight our attention turns to the northwest. Thunderstorms are likely to develop across the Plains. These storms move east through the early part of the afternoon on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is certainly a potential with any storms that develop. It looks like a drier and hot weather pattern moves in for the 4th of July weekend. Highs will be near 90 with lows near 70 and it looks generally dry into next week.

