Scattered storms mainly south today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High humidity continues as does the general stagnant pattern. Highs will be cooler today thanks to some clouds around, especially in our central and south zones. The farther south you go today, the better the rain chance will be. Plan on highs to range from around 80 south to 85 north. Looking ahead, another potential exists for slow-moving storms late tonight into Wednesday, then the pattern finally starts moving a bit. Thursday should be a mostly quiet day with a slight humidity break. We’ll be looking to our southwest for a large ridge of hot high pressure to take over and move in by the weekend. Highs in our area should be close to or right at 90 each day starting this weekend and going through much of next week. Rain prospects are very low next week, so, hopefully your area can pick up some either today or tomorrow.

