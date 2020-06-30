Advertisement

RV’s sales surging during COVID-19

By Phil Reed
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dealers are reporting a surge in demand for RVs because of the coronavirus pandemic, especially since Governor Reynolds reopened state campgrounds. Workers at Ketelsen RV have been very busy.

One reason why workers at Ketelsen RV in Hiawatha say RV sales are going up is because an RV can practically be like a home. They can have a living room area, a stove in some, and a pretty big bedroom. So some people would prefer to stay in an RV instead of a hotel.

That’s because they can clean it themselves and know who all has been in there. Ketelsen likes to keep more than 150 RV’s on the lot.

Sales have been so good that they have about half of that now. With some manufacturers are backed up because of coronavirus delaying production, they hope the supply can keep meeting the demand.

“For us as a business here in Eastern Iowa, we love being able to help people go out and camp,” said Director of Marketing Justin Roberts. “But at the same time, it makes it a little frustrating because you want to be able to sell something, and when the manufacturer isn’t cranking it out fast enough, it’s a little bit of a scary problem to have.”

Their peak sales are around fourth of July weekend. They expect to stay busy through Labor Day. An RV can cost $10,000-$100,00.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staff at John Wayne Birthplace Museum in Iowa respond to calls for renaming John Wayne Airport

Updated: 12 minutes ago
California lawmakers are calling for the removal of John Wayne’s name and statue from an airport in Orange County.

News

Winterset Iowa responds to calls to rename John Wayne Airport

Updated: 20 minutes ago
California lawmakers are calling for the removal of John Wayne’s name and statue from an airport in Orange County.

News

Iowa City police respond to shots fired incident, find one victim with injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa City police responded to reports of shots fired at 2219 Taylor Drive at around 2:49 a.m. on June 30.

News

RV sales are up during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dealers are reporting a surge in demand for RVs because of the coronavirus pandemic, especially since Governor Reynolds reopened state campgrounds. Workers at Ketelsen RV have been very busy.

Latest News

News

RV’s sales surge despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
RV’s sales surge despite COVID-19 pandemic

Iowa

Concerned parents look into homeschooling as option for new academic year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
School districts across Eastern Iowa have seen an increase in the number of parents looking at homeschooling as a possibility for their students.

News

With no state or local mask requirements, Cedar Rapids businesses put restrictions in place themselves

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Iowa is one of four states in the country where masks aren’t required by law anywhere, whether statewide or in certain cities because of local ordinances.

News

Akrum Wadley describes allegations of mistreatment in social media statement

Updated: 8 hours ago
Former Hawkeye running back Akrum Wadley made allegations against the Iowa football program and its coaches in a social media post on Monday.

News

Medical marijuana bill expanded after Reynolds' signature

Updated: 8 hours ago
Changes were made to Iowa's medical marijuana bill in an amendment to the law that was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday.

News

Gov. Reynolds signs abortion waiting period into law

Updated: 8 hours ago
Gov. Reynolds signed a bill implementing a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.