RV’s sales surging during COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dealers are reporting a surge in demand for RVs because of the coronavirus pandemic, especially since Governor Reynolds reopened state campgrounds. Workers at Ketelsen RV have been very busy.

One reason why workers at Ketelsen RV in Hiawatha say RV sales are going up is because an RV can practically be like a home. They can have a living room area, a stove in some, and a pretty big bedroom. So some people would prefer to stay in an RV instead of a hotel.

That’s because they can clean it themselves and know who all has been in there. Ketelsen likes to keep more than 150 RV’s on the lot.

Sales have been so good that they have about half of that now. With some manufacturers are backed up because of coronavirus delaying production, they hope the supply can keep meeting the demand.

“For us as a business here in Eastern Iowa, we love being able to help people go out and camp,” said Director of Marketing Justin Roberts. “But at the same time, it makes it a little frustrating because you want to be able to sell something, and when the manufacturer isn’t cranking it out fast enough, it’s a little bit of a scary problem to have.”

Their peak sales are around fourth of July weekend. They expect to stay busy through Labor Day. An RV can cost $10,000-$100,00.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.