Nearly $800 million in grants awarded to airports across the country

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The Trump administration will award nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Marshall Islands.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the nearly $800 million Federal investment in airport infrastructure will strengthen safety, improve travel and generate jobs, as well as provide economic benefits to local communities.

The grants include $689 million from the Airport Improvement Program, and $104.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100 percent Federal share.

“These 383 grants will allow airport sponsors to either begin or complete construction projects that will maintain the safety and efficiency of our national airport system,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

In Iowa, the grants will go to airports in Algona, Ames, Creston, Dubuque, Jefferson, Perry, Tipton and Waverly, with money going to projects like runway extension, lighting and reconstruction.

You can see the full list of grants in more detail here.

