Most are dry this afternoon, somewhat higher rain chance comes Wednesday

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Yet again, there’s a chance of storms - but most of us won’t get them. The area somewhat favored is southern Iowa and any storms that do fire up could produce locally heavy rain. Otherwise, we have another humid afternoon in the 80s.

Our next chance of scattered storms comes in very late tonight into Wednesday. Those may also produce heavy rain if you happen to get underneath them. Starting Thursday, a stretch of dry weather takes over and it’ll still stay warm and humid. Seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s to around 90 are likely later this week right into next week, and that’ll come with the usual humidity, too.

