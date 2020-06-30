Advertisement

Minor League Baseball officially cancels 2020 season

A batter swings at a pitch at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids on May 26, 2019 (Mike O'Brien/KCRG)
A batter swings at a pitch at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids on May 26, 2019 (Mike O'Brien/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Minor League Baseball, including the Cedar Rapids Kernels and other local teams, will not be played in 2020, according to a social media post from league officials.

The organization announced on its Twitter account that Major League Baseball had decided that it “will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season.” With no players, the season is canceled.

This will be the first time in the minor league’s history, dating to 1901, that a season was canceled.

“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment,” the league said, in a statement.

Rolling cancellations of the 2020 season had put a financial strain on the Kernels, such that the team laid off half of its front office staff at the start of June to save money.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Grinnell cancels fall sports due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Grinnell College says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics announces temporary pay cuts for coaches, staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Administrators for the University of Iowa Athletics Department said that it will be slashing the budget for fiscal year 2021 by millions in order to stem the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

National

Judges question warrants in Kraft massage parlor sex case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Florida appellate judges on Tuesday questioned the legality of search warrants that let police secretly video record New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others paying for massage parlor sex, pressing a prosecutor on his contention that the warrants were legally valid.

Sports

Western Dubuque and Xavier split doubleheader

Updated: 18 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Latest News

Sports

Solon sweeps Marion in doubleheader

Updated: 18 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Alburnett takes two against No. 1 North Linn

Updated: 18 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Alburnett takes two against No. 1 North Linn

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Alburnett took two games against No. 1 North Linn on Monday night.

Sports

Solon sweeps Marion in doubleheader

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Solon swept its doubleheader against Marion on Monday night.

Sports

Western Dubuque and Xavier split doubleheader

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Xavier split a doubleheader on Monday night.

News

Akrum Wadley describes allegations of mistreatment in social media statement

Updated: 18 hours ago
Former Hawkeye running back Akrum Wadley made allegations against the Iowa football program and its coaches in a social media post on Monday.