Minor League Baseball officially cancels 2020 season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Minor League Baseball, including the Cedar Rapids Kernels and other local teams, will not be played in 2020, according to a social media post from league officials.

The organization announced on its Twitter account that Major League Baseball had decided that it “will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season.” With no players, the season is canceled.

This will be the first time in the minor league’s history, dating to 1901, that a season was canceled.

“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment,” the league said, in a statement.

Rolling cancellations of the 2020 season had put a financial strain on the Kernels, such that the team laid off half of its front office staff at the start of June to save money.

