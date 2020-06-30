Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

PROTESTER HIT-GOVERNOR'S CAR

Protester hit by Iowa governor's SUV sure it was intentional

ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — An SUV carrying Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ hit a Black Lives Matter protester who was trying to block her vehicle as she was leaving an event in northern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that the SUV hit the protester, who was among about two dozen Black Lives Matter protesters who had traveled 90 miles from Des Moines to Ackley. Members of the group weren’t allowed into the Tuesday event at Family Traditions Meat, a small processor, so they gathered at the end of a driveway to block the governor’s car. Jaylen Cavil told the Des Moines Register that he wasn't hurt but that he was shocked the governor's SUV hit him. Cavil says, “I 100% think they intentionally hit me."

ABORTION-IOWA

Judge halts Iowa's new 24-hour waiting period for abortion

An Iowa judge has issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, a day before the measure was set to become law. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill on Monday, but the order issued by state court Judge Mitchell Turner prevents it from becoming law until a court can determine whether it’s constitutional. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed a lawsuit last week challenging the law claiming that it violates the due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion, much like a 72-hour waiting period law the Iowa Supreme Court struck down in 2018.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IOWA-POLICE

Data: Blacks more likely to face force by Iowa state police

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — State statistics show that Black residents in Iowa are far more likely than whites to face the use of force from officers working for the state police agency. Blacks make up about 4% of Iowa’s 3.2 million residents. But data show they accounted for 24% of those who had force used against them by officers with the Iowa Department of Public Safety in 2018 and 2019. Blacks accounted for a similar percentage of those who were visibly injured or complained of being injured during those interactions. The disparities are found in reports covering 2018 and 2019 on force used by officers with state police agencies.

CITIZENSHIP AGENCY WOES

Drive-up US citizenship eases backlog, but new threat looms

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. has resumed swearing in new citizens, but the traditional oath ceremonies aren't the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people are participating in drive-up ceremonies intended to preserve social distancing. Now a budget crisis at the citizenship agency is threatening to stall ceremonies again. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has warned that it might be forced to place nearly three-quarters of its workforce on furlough next month, severely curtailing operations. Tens of thousands of people could be left waiting to becoming citizens — and potentially new voters ahead of November's elections.

IOWA POLICE CHIEF SUSPENDED

Iowa police chief suspended for comment targeting protesters

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa police chief has been suspended and will go without pay for two weeks for posting a comment on social media that targeted protesters in Des Moines. Television station KTIV reports that Sioux Rapids City Council met Monday night and voted unanimously to suspend Police Chief Tim Porter for two weeks without pay. The move came after Porter commented on a video posted June 21 to Facebook showing a truck driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines. Porter’s comment in all caps said, “hit the gas and hang on over the road bumps.” Porter later apologized and said he had meant the comment for a different post

BODY FOUND

Police: 2nd arrest made in weekend shooting of Keokuk man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Detectives have made a second arrest in the weekend fatal shooting of a Keokuk man whose body was found on a road. police said Tuesday. Des Moines police say that 34-year-old Amanda Gail Wright of Des Moines was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and robbery. Police were called Saturday night to an industrial area east of downtown and found 41-year-old Michael Thurman dead on the road. On Sunday, police charged Andrew James Hall, 27, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He was being held in the Polk County Jail. Police say no additional arrests are expected.