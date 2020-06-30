Advertisement

June’s rainfall has had portion problems

June rainfall departures show very wet conditions over much of eastern Iowa, while western Iowa has been dry.
June rainfall departures show very wet conditions over much of eastern Iowa, while western Iowa has been dry.(NOAA/NWS)
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As we see so often in Iowa, rainfall doesn’t fall uniformly.

Rainfall has been well above normal in eastern Iowa this month, causing occasional flooding. However, you can’t label the entire state that way since abnormally dry conditions continue over western Iowa. Some spots west of Des Moines are about two to four inches behind on monthly rainfall, leading to the potential of drought development in the next few weeks.

Whatever rainfall happens through Wednesday may be it for a while as the pattern looks dry into next week.

