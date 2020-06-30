Advertisement

Iowa City Schools to require face coverings for upcoming school year

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students and staff will need to wear a facial covering to be present at school and school-related activities in Iowa City for the upcoming year, according to the school board.

The Iowa City Community School District is still working on finalizing its full Return to Learn plan for the 2020-2021 academic year, including which model of learning from on-site to at-home continuous learning. It released some details on Tuesday for steps it will be taking to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Steps will include requiring students and staff in the building to wear a face covering, which could include a mask or face shield. They will also be required at school activities and while riding a school bus. The district will allow waivers under certain circumstances, like a qualifying medical condition.

Procedures will also be in place for frequent hand washing and enhanced sanitization procedures for school buildings.

Classrooms will be physically reconfigured in order to socially distance whenever possible. Plexiglass barriers will be installed in school offices and potentially in other areas where it would be difficult to enforce social distance requirements.

The district’s plans said that the overall school calendar will not be changed at this time. The academic year begins on August 24 and ends on May 28, with day lengths to stay the same.

Officials plan on prioritizing areas of basic support, including technology, nutrition, shelter, social-emotional-behavioral health, and equity concerns. Plans are being made to continue meal distribution in case of a move to hybrid or at-home continuous learning.

More information can be found on the district’s website.

