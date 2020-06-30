Advertisement

Iowa City police respond to shots fired incident, find one victim with injuries

(KOTA)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police responded to reports of shots fired at 2219 Taylor Drive at around 2:49 a.m. on June 30.

Officials said they found evidence indicating several shots were fired in and around the residence, and one victim was found with minor injuries. However, officials did not explain the nature of the injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5276.

Additionally, Iowa City CrimeStoppers are offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. CrimeStoppers can be contacted at 358-TIPS (8477).

