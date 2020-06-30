Iowa City man arrested after firing a gun during a road rage incident, no one injured

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was taken into custody after firing a pistol during a road rage incident that occurred at around 7:22 p.m. on June 29.

Officials said Joseph Reinholz, 54, of Iowa City, brandished a pistol and fired a shot near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Rochester Avenue.

No one was injured and no property damage was found.

Reinholz was taken into custody for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

Officials are asking anyone with additional information to call 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to a criminal charge. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted using the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

