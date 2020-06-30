Iowa City closes trail, monitoring planned increase in river outflow

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Iowa City are making preparations for minor disruptions caused by a planned increase in river levels on Wednesday.

The city of Iowa City announced that it has closed the Iowa River Trail at its underpass below U.S. Highway 6. This is in response to a planned increase in the outflow from Coralville Lake by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 6,000 cubic feet per second to 10,000 cubic feet per second.

The increase in outflow will put the Iowa River stage at 19.7 feet by 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1. Projections currently keep it at that level for several days while the Army Corps of Engineers reduces the level at Coralville Lake. The lake’s stage will peak at 702.33 feet on Wednesday morning, well below its spillway crest of 712 feet.

Lowland flooding along the river in Lower City Park can be expected at those outflow levels, but few other flood hazards are expected in the Iowa City area.

City officials urge residents to use caution or avoid areas that are experiencing flooding.

