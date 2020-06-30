Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — An Iowa judge has issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, a day before the measure was set to become law. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill on Monday, but the order issued by state court Judge Mitchell Turner prevents it from becoming law until a court can determine whether it’s constitutional. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed a lawsuit last week challenging the law claiming that it violates the due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion, much like a 72-hour waiting period law the Iowa Supreme Court struck down in 2018.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — State statistics show that Black residents in Iowa are far more likely than whites to face the use of force from officers working for the state police agency. Blacks make up about 4% of Iowa’s 3.2 million residents. But data show they accounted for 24% of those who had force used against them by officers with the Iowa Department of Public Safety in 2018 and 2019. Blacks accounted for a similar percentage of those who were visibly injured or complained of being injured during those interactions. The disparities are found in reports covering 2018 and 2019 on force used by officers with state police agencies.

ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — An SUV carrying Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ hit a Black Lives Matter protester who was trying to block her vehicle as she was leaving an event in northern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that the SUV hit the protester, who was among about two dozen Black Lives Matter protesters who had traveled 90 miles from Des Moines to Ackley. Members of the group weren’t allowed into the Tuesday event at Family Traditions Meat, a small processor, so they gathered at the end of a driveway to block the governor’s car. Jaylen Cavil told the Des Moines Register that he wasn't hurt but that he was shocked the governor's SUV hit him. Cavil says, “I 100% think they intentionally hit me."

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that will deny county officials the ability to use a voter database to confirm missing or incorrect information on absentee ballot requests. The measure was part of a massive budget bill. Reynolds had the option of using the line-item veto but she did not. She signed the bill Tuesday, allowing the measure to become law. It requires county election officials to call, email or mail a letter to voters who make a mistake or leave information off an absentee ballot request form. County election officials opposed it. Democrats labeled it voter suppression.