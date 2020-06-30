Grinnell cancels fall sports due to coronavirus concerns

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Grinnell College says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Division III school announced Monday it would cancel sports including football, soccer, golf, cross country, and volleyball. The college, located in the small city of Grinnell about 45 miles east of Des Moines, competes in the Midwest Conference.

Grinnell officials say they would wait to decide whether to allow other sports later in the school year.

The decision comes less than a year after the college canceled much of its football season because its roster had dwindled to 28 players due to injuries. Grinnell had planned to resume football this year.

