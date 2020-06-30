Great Jones County Fair announces 2021 line-up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2020 Great Jones County Fair may have canceled all grandstand events for the 2020 fair, but that didn’t stop organizers from announcing the 2021 fair line-up on Tuesday.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, July 22, 2021 - Dan + Shay with Gavin DeGraw

Friday, July 23, 2021 - Zac Brown Band with Ross Ellis

Saturday, July 24, 2021 - Kane Brown with Midland

Sunday, July 25, 2021 - for King & Country with Zach Williams

Tickets for Dan + Shay's 2020 concert in Monticello will still be good for the 2021 show.

The 2020 fair was originally scheduled for July 22-26, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

