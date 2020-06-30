Great Jones County Fair announces 2021 line-up
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2020 Great Jones County Fair may have canceled all grandstand events for the 2020 fair, but that didn’t stop organizers from announcing the 2021 fair line-up on Tuesday.
The lineup is as follows:
- Thursday, July 22, 2021 - Dan + Shay with Gavin DeGraw
- Friday, July 23, 2021 - Zac Brown Band with Ross Ellis
- Saturday, July 24, 2021 - Kane Brown with Midland
- Sunday, July 25, 2021 - for King & Country with Zach Williams
Tickets for Dan + Shay's 2020 concert in Monticello will still be good for the 2021 show.
The 2020 fair was originally scheduled for July 22-26, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.