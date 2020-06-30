Advertisement

Graduation ceremony attendee in Independence tests positive for COVID-19

Independence Community School District logo
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the persons who attended an in-person graduation ceremony for Independence High School has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, school officials said Monday.

The ceremony was held on Sunday, June 28. The Independence School District and Buchanan County Public Health are working together to identify any close contacts between this person and others.

The district, in a post to its Facebook page, said that people should contact their healthcare provider if they think they should be tested for the disease.

