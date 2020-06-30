Advertisement

Governor Kim Reynolds announced changes to reporting recoveries

Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the most recent developments in Iowa's COVID-19 response at her news conference Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. (WOWT)
Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the most recent developments in Iowa's COVID-19 response at her news conference Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. (WOWT) (WOWT)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEAMBOAT ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announces changes to reporting recoveries at her weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The state will count all people as recovered 28 days after a positive test, unless they are notified about a hospitalization. The Governor says the change occurred because the state was having a hard time hearing back from patients 10 days after a positive test. The recovery rate will increase significantly because of this change.

The Governor also said nearly 1 in 10 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Although some counties and regions have seen an increase in cases, the governor said she’s confident about continuing to reopen.

“I’m seeing my positivity rate go down, she said. “I’m seeing my hospitalizations go down.”

The states positive rate is under 10 percent. On Monday, the positive rate was 5.1 percent. Test Iowa also tested over 3,000 people per day last week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fincel’s Sweet Corn to open stand at Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Dubuque on July 2

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Fincel’s Sweet Corn announced it’s opening a stand at Blain’s Farm & Fleet starting on July 2.

News

Gov. Reynolds signs legislation to lower taxes on renewable fuels

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday signed legislation to lower the cost of E-15 and higher blends of renewable fuels in Iowa by changing how the state taxes higher-blend biofuels.

News

Iowa among states now required to quarantine when traveling to New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that eight more states meet the requirements for the travel advisory requiring individuals traveling from those states to New York must quarantine for 14 days.

News

213 more COVID-19 cases confirmed and 5 more deaths in the last 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state is reporting 213 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Latest News

News

Iowa City man arrested after firing a gun during a road rage incident, no one injured

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Iowa City man was taken into custody after firing a pistol during a road rage incident that occurred at around 7:22 p.m. on June 29.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Great Jones County Fair announces 2021 line-up

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2020 Great Jones County Fair may have canceled all grandstand events for the 2020 fair, but that didn’t stop fair organizers from announcing their 2021 fair line-up on Tuesday.

News

Gov. Reynolds signs bill to strengthen Iowa’s animal cruelty laws

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Reynolds signed the Community and Pet Protection Act into law on Monday, strengthening Iowa’s animal cruelty laws.

News

Staff at John Wayne Birthplace Museum in Iowa respond to calls for renaming John Wayne Airport

Updated: 4 hours ago
California lawmakers are calling for the removal of John Wayne’s name and statue from an airport in Orange County.

News

Winterset Iowa responds to calls to rename John Wayne Airport

Updated: 4 hours ago
California lawmakers are calling for the removal of John Wayne’s name and statue from an airport in Orange County.