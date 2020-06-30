Governor Kim Reynolds announced changes to reporting recoveries

STEAMBOAT ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announces changes to reporting recoveries at her weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The state will count all people as recovered 28 days after a positive test, unless they are notified about a hospitalization. The Governor says the change occurred because the state was having a hard time hearing back from patients 10 days after a positive test. The recovery rate will increase significantly because of this change.

The Governor also said nearly 1 in 10 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Although some counties and regions have seen an increase in cases, the governor said she’s confident about continuing to reopen.

“I’m seeing my positivity rate go down, she said. “I’m seeing my hospitalizations go down.”

The states positive rate is under 10 percent. On Monday, the positive rate was 5.1 percent. Test Iowa also tested over 3,000 people per day last week.

