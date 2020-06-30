Advertisement

Future of Iowa abortion law with 24-hour waiting period unknown

(KCRG)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

On Tuesday, an Iowa judge halted a law from going into effect Wednesday with a temporary injunction. It would have required a woman to wait 24 hours before an abortion.

It is a momentary win for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU who sued the state, but the judge has yet to rule on the law for good.

The lawsuit to stop the law says it would delay the process for some women by weeks and require multiple doctor visits at a time when Iowans are discouraged from unnecessary contact. Sara Riley of Cedar Rapids has practiced law for nearly 35 years. She said a legal challenge can almost always be expected when it comes to abortion law. "Anytime you have anything that is going to put any restriction on the right to an abortion, Planned Parenthood or some other group is going to file a legal challenge," Riley said. In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court struck down an abortion law requiring a 72 hour waiting period. In that decision, it noted the Iowa Constitution protects a woman's right to an abortion. "My guess would be that the court would find that its really substantially similar bill, therefore under what's called stare decisis, we've already ruled this issue, you can't keep bringing it up," Riley said.

Since 2018, Governor Reynolds has appointed four new justices, the make-up of the Iowa Supreme Court is different. That now leaves only one judge on the court appointed by a Democrat. Riley said a justice should rule based on the constitution, not on political opinion. "You can appointed by a Republican, and say okay, this Republican governor wants me to rule this way, but if the law or the constitution is the opposite way of the governor that wants you to rule, a good justice will rule opposite of who they have been appointed by," she said. Riley said that aside, the focus of the case might come down to one thing: Is 24 hours too much of a restriction on a woman's right to choose?

"The real question is 24 hours so much less than 72 hours, it's still requiring you to make two separate trips," she said.

After the judge’s ruling Tuesday, the case will proceed but the law will not go into effect as scheduled on Wednesday.

