DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Fincel’s Sweet Corn announced it’s opening a stand at Blain’s Farm & Fleet starting on July 2.

That is in addition to the stand that’s currently open in the Shopko lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The stand at Blain’s Farm & Fleet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon daily.

