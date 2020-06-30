Advertisement

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Published: Jun. 30, 2020
(CNN) - A new treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration that would give some of the most vulnerable breast cancer patients a chance to fight the disease from home.

Phesgo targets HER2-positive breast cancer, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of breast cancers.

The medication is used when the cancer is either in its early stages or has spread to other parts of the body.

The FDA says Phesgo works by disrupting the signals which promote the growth of cancer cells.

It can be administered at home through an injection under the skin by a qualified health care professional once chemotherapy is finished.

It gives those vulnerable to the coronavirus a way to fight the disease without being put in additional danger due to a compromised immune system.

But there are risks. The FDA said patients should be selected to start this treatment only after FDA-approved testing.

The most common side effects for patients taking Phesgo are hair loss, nausea, diarrhea, anemia and lack of energy.

Phesgo can also cause a low level of white blood cells beyond what’s caused by chemotherapy.

