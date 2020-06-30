Davenport man accused of stabbing 2 police officers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP/KWQC) - An Iowa man is being held without bond after allegedly stabbing Davenport police officers.

Rick Timothy Sullivan, 36, of Davenport, is being held on two felony counts of assault on a police officer. He also faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault with intent or displaying a weapon related to allegations that he also threatened a woman that he lives with.

According to television station KWQC, officers responded to a home in the 4000 block of Cresthill Drive after a report of a domestic incident. Officers found Sullivan in the basement of the home, lying on a couch with a knife in his hand. They ordered him to drop the knife at gunpoint several times, but he refused and told officers they would have to kill him, according to police.

Three officers worked to get the knife from Sullivan, grabbing the hand he was holding it with and pinning it to the couch. He would not let go of the knife, leading to an officer to attempt to forcibly loosen his grip.

During the struggle, officers said Sullivan grabbed another knife with his left hand that had been hidden and thrust it at the officers. One of the officers had cut on his left bicep of around six inches, stopping short of his chest. Another officer received two stab wounds to the right forearm.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, the woman in the house claimed that Sullivan threatened her with a butter knife and pushed her down, causing her body to hit a coffee table.

Sullivan is being held at the Scott County Jail.

