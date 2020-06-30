COVID-19 cases are increasing in Linn County, southeast Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Linn County is increasing, according to county officials.

The increase, which officials said is coming from adults 45-years-old and younger, follows a national trend of increased cases. Since Friday, 7 states hit record highs for new cases.

Heather Meador, who is a clinical branch supervisor at Linn County Public Health, said people still need to follow guidance from health departments to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

“What’s most frustrating to us right now, and we understand, is Individuals have quarantine fatigue,” Meador said. “We’ve been doing this for a long time now and people are done they want to go back to normal life now. The problem is we’re still in the pandemic. We’re still in an abnormal situation, which means we can’t go back to normal routines yet.”

The number of cases has also dramatically increased in June in Region 5, which is southeast Iowa. The 14-day-average in the region, which includes Johnson County, saw a 264% increase in cases, according to state data.

Johnson County has seen a double-digit increase in cases, over a 13-day period. On Friday, Suresh Gunasakaran, the CEO of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said the rise in cases is highest among the 18-25 age group.

