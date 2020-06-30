Concerned parents look into homeschooling as option for new academic year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Western Dubuque Community School District has seen an increase in parents requesting paperwork for homeschooling.

Rick Colpitts, superintendent for Western Dubuque, said four families are moving to homeschooling specifically because of COVID-19 concerns. He said the district is currently working on its Return to Learn program. The next step would be to notify families of the decision and follow-up with a survey.

Colpitts said he does not expect the number of families moving to homeschooling to increase substantially.

”Because of the opportunities that we might have for distant learning for those folks, as that plan is shared, I think some of those people who would think of homeschooling probably will not because they can probably do some distant learning while they are at a situation where they will feel safe,” Colpitts said.

The Dubuque Community School District, which is also finishing up its plans for the fall semester, has seen an increase in parents asking questions regarding homeschooling.

A representative with the district said they are looking for alternatives for parents who still want their students to continue in the district but are worried about sending them back to school.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.