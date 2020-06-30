Advertisement

Chinese scientists discover new swine flu with pandemic potential

Could it be 2009 all over again?
Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu with pandemic potential, but experts say it is not an immediate threat.
Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu with pandemic potential, but experts say it is not an immediate threat.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – Health experts are keeping a close eye on a new swine flu virus found that’s a lot like the one that circulated more than a decade ago.

The disease, which researchers are calling the G4 virus, is genetically descended from the H1N1 swine flu that caused a pandemic in 2009.

G4 now shows “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus,” according to the study, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

It appears the virus has been circulating in China’s pig population since 2016 with few instances of pig-to-human transmission.

The potential of human-to-human contagion has not been confirmed.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University’s public health school, said there’s no immediate threat.

"Our understanding of what is a potential pandemic influenza strain is limited," she posted on Twitter. "Sure, this virus meets a lot of the basic criteria but it's not for sure going to cause a hypothetical 2020 flu pandemic, or even be a dominant strain in humans."

The World Health Organization said it’s closely monitoring new data as it emerges.

In 2009, the H1N1 swine flu pandemic killed an estimated 151,700 to 575,400 people globally. In the aftermath, authorities and scientists stepped up surveillance of pig populations to watch for viruses with “pandemic potential.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond

Updated: moments ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: moments ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

National News

Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy- winning composer, dies

Updated: moments ago
Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, arranger and musician who worked on albums by Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole and many others and whose songwriting credits included “The Shadow of Your Smile” and the theme from the film and TV show “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 94.

National News

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Food and Drag Administration has approved an at-home breast cancer treatment called Phesgo.

National

Cases continue to rise as pandemic impacts economy

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus are rising and the economy is impacted.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not be surprised' by 100,000 daily virus cases in US

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a Senate panel hearing about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Tuesday.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics announces temporary pay cuts for coaches, staff

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Administrators for the University of Iowa Athletics Department said that it will be slashing the budget for fiscal year 2021 by millions in order to stem the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
States such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars or rolling back restaurant restrictions in some cases.

National News

Motion alleges Brown violated sports gender equity agreement

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By MARK PRATT
Attorneys have filed a motion alleging that Brown University violated a 22-year-old agreement to provide gender equity in varsity sports to comply with federal Title IX law by announcing the elimination of several women’s athletic teams last month.

Local

Cedar Rapids to turn on fire hydrants for play 3 days a week

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
City officials said on Tuesday that it will be offering additional opportunities for people to play in the water this summer in select locations.

National

Biden: We can't continue like this

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
“We can’t continue half recovering, half getting worse,” Biden said.