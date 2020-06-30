Cedar Rapids to turn on fire hydrants for play 3 days a week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials said on Tuesday that it will be offering additional opportunities for people to play in the water this summer in select locations.

The city, in coordination with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, will turn on fire hydrants for one to two hours at its stops for the Rollin’ Recmobile. These events will be if the temperature is above 80 degrees and no adverse weather in the area.

The hydrants will be opened at the following locations:

Cherry Hill Park - West side of the swimming pool, starting Tuesday, June 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Will continue on Tuesdays through August 11 between 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Delaney Park - Near the water tower, starting Wednesday, July 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Will continue on Wednesdays through August 12 between 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bever Park - At the pool drive, starting Friday, July 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Will continue on Fridays through August 14 at the same time.

Firefighters will be present to enforce social distancing guidelines.

