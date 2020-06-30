Alburnett takes two against No. 1 North Linn
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn was the only remaining undefeated team in Class 2A entering Monday night’s doubleheader against Alburnett.
The Pirates took control right from the first pitch, beating the No. 1 Lynx, 7-5, in the first game. Alburnett came back with a shutout in the nightcap, 7-0.
North Linn falls to 11-2 overall, while Alburnett improves to 10-2.
