Alburnett takes two against No. 1 North Linn

ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn was the only remaining undefeated team in Class 2A entering Monday night’s doubleheader against Alburnett.

The Pirates took control right from the first pitch, beating the No. 1 Lynx, 7-5, in the first game. Alburnett came back with a shutout in the nightcap, 7-0.

North Linn falls to 11-2 overall, while Alburnett improves to 10-2.

